12/21/29 - 5/16/2020



Jim died peacefully of natural causes on May 16, 2020 in the Skilled Nursing Unit of Mirabella Seattle. He and his wife of 30 years, Seeley Dole Chandler lived In Mirabella Seattle for 10 years, both being very active in Seattle and the Mirabella Community. Jim grew up in Cincinnati and graduated with honors from the University of Cincinnati in1953; received his PhD in Clinical Psychology in1958 from the University of Texas in Austin; spent 2 years in a post doctoral fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital under Erich Lindemann, Phd/MD; then completed a Master's Degree in Public Health at the Harvard School of Public Health. He went on to be one of the developers of a new field of psychology: Community Psychology. He was recognized most for his huge contribution to the field of Community Psychology, influencing Community Psychology for more than 50 years. Over his professional life, he held positions in Community Psychology at Ohio State University, U. of Michigan, the U. of Oregon, and finally, at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 5 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his ex-wife, Sue Rombach Kelly.





