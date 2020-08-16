James Govis, age 95, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Zoi nee Belegris for 58 wonderful years. Devoted father to Peter (Cherie) and Alex (Jennifer). Cherished papou to Rebecca (Chris), Elisabeth, Demetra, Peter, Jessica, and Sarah. Adored great papou to Lucas and James. Dear brother-in-law to Panagiota Serigos and Chrisanthi Giannios. Loving cousin and uncle to many. James was a proud WWII Army veteran and served in the European Theater. He was a Past Master of Evanston Commandry, a 7 time Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star and a highly respected member of several other orders of Freemasonry. A visitation will be held Monday August 17, from 9:30-10:00AM at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church 7373 N Caldwell Ave, Niles, IL. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. For more information please call 773-736-3833. May his memory be eternal.