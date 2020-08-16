1/1
James Graves
James "Jim" Graves, 80, of Mount Prospect recently passed away surrounded by his devoted family. He was born to Thomas and Maxine in St Paul, MN. We remember him as a wise, witty, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, community leader, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his two siblings, Sharon and Tom and parents. Jim was a graduate of Arlington High School in IL, Carleton College (BA) and Northwestern University (MBA). Jim's career spanned over 40 years in the financial industry. He served in the Air Force Reserves and on the boards of the Mt. Prospect Park District and Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and contributed to the Carleton Alumni Association and the Mt. Prospect Golf Club. He will certainly be remembered as an organizer of many an outing, event and party. Jim's memory will live on with his kind, loving wife of 56 years, Judy; daughter Julie (Steve) of Naperville; son Peter (April) of Wauconda; daughter Katie (John) of Cambridge, MA as well as beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Isabel, Alyssa, Charlie, William, Gabrielle, Bennett, and Griffith, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jim's memory to: Mt. Prospect Parks Foundation

Attn: Ruth Yueill, Executive Director 1000 West Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or Online at webstore.mppd.org/donate or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be Announced at a Later Date. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
