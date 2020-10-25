Teller of jokes, punster, singer, and conversationalist, James H. Bull was the devoted husband of Karin; loving father of Kristin (Steven) Bradley-Bull and Quentin Bull; and dear grandfather of Niko, Kaleigh, Zachary, and Courtney. Jim celebrated each grand and modest success of his beloved family and never passed up an opportunity to share a story of his childhood or of his international travel. He was also an avid follower of current events and a student of history. Born 1930 and raised in Wisconsin Dells, he attended Western Michigan University. In the middle of that time he was called up by the military, where he served four years in Air Force intelligence, including time in the Korean War. He then completed his B.A. and began his career at Lyons Township High School teaching English and sponsoring the yearbook. While teaching, he earned his M.A. at WMU. Because his yearbooks earned many national awards, he was elected president of Journalism Education Association. This role led to speaking and teaching activities throughout the country. He left teaching to work for the yearbook company Jostens, where he worked with advisors and students in schools on the south and west sides of Chicago and the suburbs. In retirement he educated senior citizens on fraud and abuse issues and did other volunteer work. Nearly all his adult life he lived in La Grange Park. Interment private. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com