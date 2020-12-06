1/1
James H. Jarecki
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. 'Jim' Jarecki, age 77, passed away peacefully in Pueblo, CO on November 26, 2020. He was born March 22, 1943 in Chicago, the third child and first son of Henry and Elizabeth (Cunningham) Jarecki. Jim was a hard working, fun loving man who was never afraid to take on new challenges. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1961-64 during which time he married his true love of 58 years, Georgean "Gigi" (DuWaldt). Jim and Gigi moved from Wheeling, IL to Littleton, CO in 1974 and then relocated to Evergreen, CO in 1984. Throughout their marriage, Jim and Gigi were successful entrepreneurs operating several businesses. They retired and moved to their lake home in Kinderhook, MI and recently returned to CO to be closer to their family. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister Janice (Ray) Janz. He is survived by his loving wife, Gigi; his daughter Susie (Jim) Porter; his sons Tony (Kim) and Chris (Rebecca) Jarecki; his sisters Carol Jarecki and Vickie (Tim) Cronin; his brothers Phil (Debbie) and Mike Jarecki; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with two more expected in 2021; his mother in-law Kathryn (Nystul) DuWaldt as well as many sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life in Jim's honor will be held in CO at a date and location to be announced. Memorials in his honor may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America®.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved