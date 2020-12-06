James H. 'Jim' Jarecki, age 77, passed away peacefully in Pueblo, CO on November 26, 2020. He was born March 22, 1943 in Chicago, the third child and first son of Henry and Elizabeth (Cunningham) Jarecki. Jim was a hard working, fun loving man who was never afraid to take on new challenges. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1961-64 during which time he married his true love of 58 years, Georgean "Gigi" (DuWaldt). Jim and Gigi moved from Wheeling, IL to Littleton, CO in 1974 and then relocated to Evergreen, CO in 1984. Throughout their marriage, Jim and Gigi were successful entrepreneurs operating several businesses. They retired and moved to their lake home in Kinderhook, MI and recently returned to CO to be closer to their family. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister Janice (Ray) Janz. He is survived by his loving wife, Gigi; his daughter Susie (Jim) Porter; his sons Tony (Kim) and Chris (Rebecca) Jarecki; his sisters Carol Jarecki and Vickie (Tim) Cronin; his brothers Phil (Debbie) and Mike Jarecki; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with two more expected in 2021; his mother in-law Kathryn (Nystul) DuWaldt as well as many sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life in Jim's honor will be held in CO at a date and location to be announced. Memorials in his honor may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America
®.