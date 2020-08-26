1/
James H. Kallianis
James ("Jim") Henry Kallianis, of Evergreen Park, IL, died peacefully on August 23rd, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colette (Carey), and his brother Thomas. He is survived by his six children, Mary Dahl (Edward), James, Jr. (Andrea), John (Lynn), Peter (Patricia), Karen Lessmeister (Anton), and Ann Marie; his grandchildren Patricia Rojek (Nicholas), Michael, James III, Daniel, Madeline, Emma, Tony, McKenna, Olivia, Rachel, Allison, Thomas, Adam, and Matthew; and his great-grandchildren Evelyn and Nicholas. He was also a fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim was born to Victor Kallianis and Mary J. Kallianis (Henry) on November 20, 1927 in Chicago. He attended St. Leo Grammar School and Calumet High School and joined the Marine Corps immediately after graduation. He married Colette Vivian Carey on October 5, 1957 in Chicago and they were married for more than 60 years. Jim was very proud of his service in the Marine Corps. He was also proud of his membership in IBEW, Local 134 and his many years of work for the Bell Telephone System. Jim loved to travel with his family, tend his koi pond and his garden, and was always tinkering on something around the house. Jim adored Colette and cherished the years they were able to spend together in retirement. He was a wonderful example to his children of how to be a good parent and a good spouse. Visitation Friday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park; Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m.; Internment Mount Olivet Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls would be appreciated. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
