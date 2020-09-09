1/1
James H. Kerns
1921 - 2020
James H. Kerns, beloved husband of Gretchen, nee Dittmer, of 70 years; loving father of James

(Kathleen), Shawn (Maureen), and Kevin (Cary); devoted grandfather of Colleen, Meghan

(Brock) Janikowski, Hillary, Kristine (Thomas) Norton, Shawn Jr., James II, and Erin; brother in

law of Virginia Kerns; loved by numerous nieces and nephews. Born July 7, 1921 in Mitchell,

S.D., the son of Stephen I. and Ethel (Hoadley) Kerns.

Veteran of World War II, served in the U.S. Army as an engineer in North Africa and India. Graduated from the University of Wisconsin, with studies in Engineering, Business and Law. Brilliant, creative, with a wonderful sense of humor, he loved people and jazz. Started his first business with his father and brothers and built multiple successful businesses over the course of his lifetime.

Visitation will be held at the Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn,

Friday, from 3-8 PM (www.leonardmemorialhome.com). A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 12, 2020 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by a burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery, Hwy. 20, Rockford, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Catholic Charities www.catholiccharities.net or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation www.myasthenia.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
SEP
12
Burial
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
