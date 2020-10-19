James "Jim" Obst died on Wednesday October 14th from pancreatic cancer. During his two-year fight, friends and family noted his determination to continue social activism, travel, and deepen family ties, and "to live" as he put in a blog.



As a student at the University of Florida, Jim became active in the campaign to support Cesar Chavez's United Farm Workers. In the mid-1970s moved to Detroit, where he joined News & Letters Committees, a socialist humanist organization, worked as an automaker for several years, and helped edit union publications. He also excelled as a writer and theoretician. After stints in the Bay Area and New York, he moved to Chicago in the 1990s and served as Managing Editor of News & Letters newspaper for over a decade while doubling as an archivist for The Raya Dunayevskaya Collection, housed at Wayne State University in Detroit. Over the next 20 years he published numerous articles on the U.S. labor movement and international politics. In 2008, he helped found the International Marxist-Humanist Organization, which he remained active in until the last days of life. As he encountered a new generation of young Black, Latinx, LGBTQ, and feminist activists in recent years, he was a constant source of advice and encouragement to them. He never lost faith in the ability of working people to think for themselves and organize their lives freed from racism, sexism, capitalism, and statist repression, and kept alive the dream of a new society where we treat each other as ends-in-themselves rather than as mere means to an end. The deep imprint he left on the lives of so many will live on.



A man of many talents, in 2004 Jim graduated from the University of Illinois with a master's degree in Library and Information Science. He went on to work as an archivist for the Federal Reserve Bank for the Chicago for 14 years. He was a valuable member on the iSchool Alumni Association Board from 2012-2015, serving as President from 2013-2014.



Jim Obst's family are comprised of his loving wife of 19 years, Laura Lynn Olsen; two step-sons, Zachary Smith (Alli) and Dakota Smith (Monica); and grandchildren Aiden Rangel, Sofia Smith, and Michael Smith. He is predeceased by his sister Mary, father Harold, and mother Emily.





