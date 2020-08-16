1/1
James H. Thompson
Thompson H. James age 90, beloved husband of Rosalind (nee Rozanski), loving father of Jay and Polly Thompson, step-father of Dale Wietecha, Debra (Steve) Schaibly, and David Wietecha, cherished grandfather of Russell, Raechel, Samantha, Joseph, James, Trisha, and Emma, Great Grandfather of Charlee and Cole.fond uncle of many nieces and nephews Jim was a graduate of Lake Forest College, class of 1952 and a Korean War Army veteran. Owner of Decorations Unlimited/Hilson Company. Santa to many Christmas elves. Visitation Wednesday August 19, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy. Park Ridge, IL. 60068 Interment Private. For Funeral info: 773-547-3840.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
