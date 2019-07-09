|
James H. Thorpe 88 years, Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Saunders) 64 years, loving father of Jim (Julie), and late baby Patrick Thorpe, Sandy (Ralph) Adas, Sharon Collins and John (Susan) Thorpe. Cherished grandfather of Stefanie (Kevin, RGFD) Brennan, Lauren Adas, Sara (Christopher, CFD) DeAngelis, Megan and Rachel Collins, Justin and Madeline Thorpe. Cherished great grandfather of Brynn and Charlotte Brennan. Dearest brother of the late Ruth (late Robert) Lowe. He was very involved with the St. Symphorosa Parish, serving as Eucharistic Minister, Senior Choir and Super Club Member. Retired member of Sheet Metal Workers with the city of Chicago Local 73, and St. Rita High School Band Boosters. Resting at the Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Avenue, Summit, IL 60501. Funeral Thursday, Juky 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Rene Goupil Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. arrangements entrusted to Feeley Balto Funeral Service 773-239-9095
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 9 to July 10, 2019