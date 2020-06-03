James H. Weiss, 90, beloved husband and best friend of Davida, nee Epstein, for 62 wonderful years. Jim honored the world by living in it. He was the loving father of Debbie (Mark) Fertel and Julianne (Sanford) Prizant; cherished Papa of Isaac and Emma Fertel, Benjamin Huss, Elliot and Ethan Prizant; devoted son of the late Stella and Leon Weiss; dear brother of Barbara Jaffe; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.