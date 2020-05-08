James Harman
1946 - 2020
James Harman, 74 of Sarasota, Florida, graduate of St Francis de Sales '65, formerly of Chicago East Side, survived by son, Christopher (Crissa) and daughter Tara (Robert) Dobucki, Grandchildren Laurel and Logan and twins Kaleb and Cooper; brother to Kathleen (Anthony) DeCero; son of late Van "Bill" and Rita (née O'Leary); Retired LA County Sheriff, interment and ceremony private at Sarasota Veteran's National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
I never had the pleasure in meeting you. But you gave me one hell of a best friend in Tara. Without her in my high school years. Im not sure where I would be. Bless you and Ill thank you in person one day. Jason Pogue
Jason
