James Harman, 74 of Sarasota, Florida, graduate of St Francis de Sales '65, formerly of Chicago East Side, survived by son, Christopher (Crissa) and daughter Tara (Robert) Dobucki, Grandchildren Laurel and Logan and twins Kaleb and Cooper; brother to Kathleen (Anthony) DeCero; son of late Van "Bill" and Rita (née O'Leary); Retired LA County Sheriff, interment and ceremony private at Sarasota Veteran's National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.





