James Harvitt, DAOM, 72, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. Jim is survived by his partner, Rhonda Kodjayan. A proud recipient of both undergraduate and MBA degrees from George Washington University, Jim will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues. However, it is the innumerable patients that Jim helped so greatly over his 20 plus years that will feel his loss the most. Services private. Info: 773-472-6300. See full obit at