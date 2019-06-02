Jim Neufeldt of Chicago/Oak Park/Plainfield, Illinois, passed away at the age of 91 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was a graduate of Marshall High School '44, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign '49 BS in Physical Education, and Roosevelt University, MA in Education. Jim served as a sergeant in the U.S. Armed Forces, Ft. Lewis, Washington and represented the Army baseball team that won the Pacific Coast Championship in 1946. He played professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals organization for eight years beginning in 1948. Jim met his wife Mary Sarris, a volunteer at the local hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri, when he became ill while on the road during baseball season, and they married in 1952. Jim spent thirty-one years as educator, assistant principal, and after-school sports director at Jenner Elementary in Cabrini-Green. Jim passed on his passion for sports as a baseball coach for the Oak Park Pony League, recreational director in the Galena Territory, and sports organizer at Carillon in Plainfield. He was a role model and inspiration to all and will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his children: Cathy, Jim (Laura), Cindy (Steve), Karen (Jeff); and grandchildren: Jason, Mariel (Chris), Nathan, Tasia, Matt, Maegan (Corey), Zoe, Brandon, Corinne (Ian), Lauren, Ryne and is preceded by his wife Mary and daughter Teresa.Jim's life will be celebrated June 22, 2019 (details: 630-484-1231). Please donate to Terri's Race Educational Technology Fund (terriracetechfund.com) or Colorectal Cancer Alliance (ccalliance.org). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary