James Henry Thoma
James Henry Thoma, 93, of Port St. Lucie, FL. Loving father of Jim and Kathy (James Stittsworth). Cherished Papa of Shannon and Shaun Stittsworth. Dear brother-in-law of Joan Staven and Harryett King. Cherished step-grandfather and uncle. WWII veteran. University of Wisconsin graduate. 36 years with Ohio Medical Products. Resident of Villa Park, IL for 54 years. Trombonist with the Mad Monks of Melody for 20 years. Funeral Mass 12 pm EST Sat., Nov. 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church, PSL. Livestream at Facebook.com/AycockFloresta. Internment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Aycock Funeral Home, 772-252-1999. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
7728780049
