James Howard Newmark passed away on June 9th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen Simon Newmark; loving father of Deborah (Peter Norman) Newmark, Lisa (Ken) Wells, Judy (Tony Medici) Newmark; cherished grandfather of Sara (Iain Lake) Wells, Becca Wells, Alexander (Joanna) Moritz, Simon Moritz; adoring great - grandfather of Zoe Eileen Lake and Colby James Lake; dear brother of the late Roberta (late Jerry) Hirtenstein. Jim had the honor of serving as a U.S. Navy Carrier Pilot during WWII. A true gentleman with a big heart and a great sense of humor, Jim surrounded his family and friends with love and generosity. He was an avid fisherman, a talented photographer and a world traveler. After retirement from the family jewelry business, he was a longtime volunteer in the ER at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The family is filled with gratitude for the compassionate care of Carolyn Manyo, Meriam Ayapana, and Analisa Buendicho. Services are private. Donations may be made in James Newmark's name to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, https:// foundation.nm.org/ .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019