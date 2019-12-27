|
James I. Jamrog of Roseland, Illinois moved to the western suburbs of Chicago before raising his family in Michigan. Born March 24, 1942 passed away at age 77 on December 21, 2019. Dearest son of the late Ignatius and Adele. Beloved husband of Diana for many wonderful years. Loving father of James R. (Cathy) Jamrog, Donna (Eric) Smatana, Marci (Trip) Bonds and the late Richard Jamrog. Cherished grandfather of Blase, Lauren, Annie, Laura and Kylie. Dear brother of Carol (Bernie) Nemchausky.
James was an outdoors man who loved to hunt and fish. He is a devout catholic and parish member of St. Colette Catholic Church in Livonia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019