James J. Ariel, 22. Beloved Son of James and Marcy nee Zamora. Loving Brother of Johnathon, Chantal and Darlene. Cherished Grandson of Pascual and Teresa Zamora and the late Donald and the late Darlene Ariel. Dear Uncle of Ethan Alanis, Jaelyn Zamora and Jaelyn Sanchez. Dear Nephew to many uncles and aunts. Graduate of Brother Rice High School and Quincy University. Funeral Friday 9:00am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to Mary Mother of Mercy Church (71st & Hamlin) for 10:00am Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019