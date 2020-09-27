Dear Helena and Family,

We are so sorry to hear about your dad, who was deeply devoted to all of you. He will be sorely missed but has left behind lots of happy moments that will sustain you during this difficult time. Keeping his memory alive is very precious; something that Jim made so easy to do. He is resting in peace and will forever be watching over his dear ones.

All our prayers, love and thoughts,

Kris, Greg, and Lesley





















Kris Bratton

Family