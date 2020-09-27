James J. Bransfield, M.D., beloved husband of Virginia, nee Paully; loving father of Helena (Jay) Harron; proud grandfather of Julia, Nate, Charlotte and the late Amanda Grace; fond brother of the late Jeremiah F. (Maureen) and kind uncle to many nieces and nephews. James J. Bransfield, M.D., husband, father, physician and loyal friend, died peacefully at his Glenview home on Wednesday morning. He was 87 years old. A long time resident of Chicago, Jim was most grateful for the Jesuit education he received at St. Ignatius grammar school, Loyola Academy (Dumbach Hall campus), Loyola University Chicago, and Loyola Stritch School of Medicine. As a physician, Jim was devoted to his patients proudly serving as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy on the USS Forrestal, and later enjoying a long and rewarding career as a trauma surgeon at Catholic hospitals including the three C's, Resurrection and Holy Family. Jim was a parishioner for 50 years at Queen of All Saints parish in Chicago and was deeply committed to his faith, his vocation as a doctor, and his family. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. His greatest joy was spending time with his three grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Open Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:15am until 11:00am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 6559 Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60626. Due to Covid-19, the Funeral Mass will be private. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities Food Pantry, 721 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60654.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.