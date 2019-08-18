Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
James J. Brown Obituary
Veteran of the Korean War, U.S. Airforce

Loving son of the late Michael and Mary Brown. Loving brother of the late Elizabeth Brown. Good friend to many. Retired after 30 years with American Airlines. Visitation Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 10:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery.

www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
