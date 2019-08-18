|
Veteran of the Korean War, U.S. Airforce
Loving son of the late Michael and Mary Brown. Loving brother of the late Elizabeth Brown. Good friend to many. Retired after 30 years with American Airlines. Visitation Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 10:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019