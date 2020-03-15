|
James J. Casey age 66. U.S Army Vietnam. Beloved son of the late John (Anne) Casey. Loving brother of John (Karen) Casey, Jean (Steve) Kilian & Judy (Lonzel) Wilson. Fond uncle & friend of many. A dedicated friend of Bill W. Family & friends will gather Tuesday, March 17th from 3-8pm at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home 10701 S. Harlem Ave. Worth. Family & friends will gather Wednesday, March 18th for chapel service 10:00am. Internment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Service info 708-448-6000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020