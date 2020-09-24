1/2
James J. Corkery
James J. Corkery

Age 85, a resident of New Lenox formerly of Riverdale, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Mistro) Corkery; beloved father of Rebecca (Pete) Iaconelli, Joseph (Sanchit) Corkery and Patricia (Richard) Davis; dearest son of the late Richard and Katherine (Maloney) Corkery; dear brother of the late Richard Corkery, late Elizabeth Kirby and the late Mildred Stefani; cherished grandfather of Cassie, Brenden, Abigail, James, Jimmy and Jonathan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. James was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in Japan and Hong Kong, he was a safety manager and welder at Wyman-Gordon in Harvey, IL, a member of the reserve police in Riverdale and on the Safety Commission for Wyman-Gordon. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2pm – 7pm. Funeral Service Monday, September 28, 2020 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30am to St. Jude Catholic Church, 240 W. 2nd Ave., New Lenox, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Due to restrictions a private family interment with full military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude New Lenox ShareFest would be appreciated. Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or (815)485-3700 for info.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
SEP
28
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
