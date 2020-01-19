|
|
James John Enrietto, 89, a resident of Highland Park, IL, passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 at Autumn Leaves of Gurnee. He was born January 21, 1930 in Washington D.C. to James B. Enrietto and Marion H. Blumer. Jim will be affectionately remembered by all as a caring, devoted father, brother, son, exemplary executive, patient listener, world traveler, champion of the afflicted, impressive bridge partner, creative writer, Scrabble master, fast walker, proud Michigan, Oberlin, Landon graduate and respected US Navy officer. He will be deeply missed by his sister and brother-in-law Mary (David) Cecilia Shover, his son John R. Enrietto and daughter Jane (Phil) Horn, his grandchildren James, Joseph, Kaylee, Nate, and Camryn. His beautiful wife of 55 years, Janet M. Vesey preceded him in death in 2015. His parents, Marion H. Bulmer and John B. Enrietto, like anyone he knew, loved and treasured him dearly. The funeral arrangements were privately held and entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020