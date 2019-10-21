|
James J. Evans, age 86, of Algonquin former Senior Fire Alarm Operator, Chicago Fire Department, retired. Beloved husband for 61 year of Joyce A. (nee Rickard). Loving father of Pattie (Butch) Komperda, Mary (Tim) Menzer and Suzy Evans. Adoring grandfather of Brian (Valerie) Menzer, Nicole (Ryan) Wall, Lauren Menzer, Chris Komperda, and Stephanie Komperda. Great Grandfather; Crawford, Desi, and Ellie. Fond brother of the late Dan (the late Mary) Evans. Fond uncle Dan, Michael (Colleen) and Kathleen Evans, Thomas (Dorie) and David (Jodi) Rickard. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11: 00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Cemetery, Fox River Grove. Visitation Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee from 3-8 PM and again on Wednesday at church from 10:00 AM until Mass. Memorials may be made to either for Children, The or Rainbow Hospice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call (847)426-343
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019