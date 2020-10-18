James "Jim" Forrest, age 96; beloved husband of the late Rita nee Bevignani; loving father of Terry (Ed) Miller, Nancy (Mike) Cornfield, Jay (Jane) Forrest, Barbara (Kieth) Onchuck, and Bob (Cindy) Forrest; cherished grandpa of 26, great-grandpa of 34 and great-great grandpa of 3; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Proud WWII Veteran, graduate of St. Rita High School and retired Illinois Bell employee. Funeral Saturday 10/24 from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Divine Savior Church, Downers Grove, Mass at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday 10/23, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com