James J. Forrest
James "Jim" Forrest, age 96; beloved husband of the late Rita nee Bevignani; loving father of Terry (Ed) Miller, Nancy (Mike) Cornfield, Jay (Jane) Forrest, Barbara (Kieth) Onchuck, and Bob (Cindy) Forrest; cherished grandpa of 26, great-grandpa of 34 and great-great grandpa of 3; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Proud WWII Veteran, graduate of St. Rita High School and retired Illinois Bell employee. Funeral Saturday 10/24 from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Divine Savior Church, Downers Grove, Mass at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday 10/23, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral
Modell Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Savior Church
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
