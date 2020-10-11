Jim Foy, age 60 of LaGrange, Illinois; loving father to James Foy; the best brother of Marykay Foy (Tim Vezeau) and Margaret Foy Shields (Thomas); former husband to Janine French Foy; proud uncle of Annie and Katie Shields, Brendan and Molly French, Alexandra Schmidt, Will and Andrew French; and the nephew of Martha Gurren (of Galway City Ireland); preceded in death by his loving parents James and Mairead Foy and his nephew, Jack French. Jim is survived by his wonderful cousins and a group of exceptional friends. Jim graduated from St. Viator High School, Marquette University (1982) and DePaul University (MBA 1991), working as a CPA and playing at golf. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home,1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place; masks required. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Francis Xavier Church of LaGrange at 11:00 a.m. All guests planning on attending Mass must pre-register at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-james1
. Please arrive a few minutes prior to 11:00 am Mass to get checked in and seated. You can also livestream Jim's Funeral Mass at: https://www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG
. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Francis Xavier Parish Community Outreach are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or HJFunerals.com