James J. Garvey
1943 - 2020
James J. Garvey of Hoffman Estates died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020, with his family at his side. He was 77.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years Mary (Dempsey) Garvey and their children - Megan (Steve Carney), Katie (Mitch Marcus), Jimmy, Michael (Mary Quirarte), Eileen Landau (Ross) and Sheila - and six grandchildren.

Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Chicago, Jim grew up on the South Side and graduated St. Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University. He taught for District 207 for more than 30 years, also coaching cross country and track before retiring from Maine East in 2004.

Memorial donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

www.chicagosfoodbank.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home - Schaumburg
330 West Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL 60195
847-882-5580
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Mr. Garvey was an exceptional Cross Country Coach. Before each race he reminded us how important living in the now really is... ‘There will never be another (this date), go out there and do your best!!! You guys got this!’ My prayers go out to his wife and his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Jennifer Rajski
Student
November 21, 2020
Such a nice man.. Wish we had more time. Deepest sympathy. Sandy & David MRcus
Sandy Marcud
Family
