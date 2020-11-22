James J. Garvey of Hoffman Estates died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020, with his family at his side. He was 77.Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years Mary (Dempsey) Garvey and their children - Megan (Steve Carney), Katie (Mitch Marcus), Jimmy, Michael (Mary Quirarte), Eileen Landau (Ross) and Sheila - and six grandchildren.Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Chicago, Jim grew up on the South Side and graduated St. Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University. He taught for District 207 for more than 30 years, also coaching cross country and track before retiring from Maine East in 2004.Memorial donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.