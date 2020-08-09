1/2
James J. Halm
James Joseph Halm, age 88, born in Chicago and a long time resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 3, 2020. Loving husband of the late Josephine "Jody" Halm nee Bonde (1998). Beloved father to James A. Halm, Ida Marie (John) Reid and Mark (Jean) Halm. Cherished grandfather to Ryan (Samantha) Reid, Eric (Jessica) Reid, Mary and Danny Halm. Dear brother to Robert Halm. Preceded in death by his siblings Kathryn, Edward, John, Elsie, Ferdinand, Colletta, and George. Uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents George and Elsie Halm. Jim served proudly in the U.S, Navy and was a founding member of St. Kieran Parish.

Jim was a gentle, loving, humble and soft spoken man who taught us so many lessons simply by the way he lived. He will be extraordinarily missed.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, services will be private. In the future, we will have a celebration of the life of James J. Halm.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. A funeral mass was held at St. Kieran Church in Chicago Heights. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. Info: (708) 754-0016



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
