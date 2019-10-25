Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8100 S. California
Chicago, IL
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8100 S. California
Chicago, IL
James J. Hodges Obituary
James J. Hodges, 64, Ret. Will County S.P. Dear son of the late John (ret. C.P.D.) and the late Genevieve Hodges. Loving brother of Terrance ret. C.P.D. (the late Ellen) Hodges. Fond uncle of Brendan. Visitation Saturday at St. Thomas More Church 8100 S. California, Chicago from 9:00 a.m. until time of Tridentine Requiem Mass 10:00 a.m. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (Memorial I.D. # 11780284), P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
