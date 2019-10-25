|
|
James J. Hodges, 64, Ret. Will County S.P. Dear son of the late John (ret. C.P.D.) and the late Genevieve Hodges. Loving brother of Terrance ret. C.P.D. (the late Ellen) Hodges. Fond uncle of Brendan. Visitation Saturday at St. Thomas More Church 8100 S. California, Chicago from 9:00 a.m. until time of Tridentine Requiem Mass 10:00 a.m. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (Memorial I.D. # 11780284), P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019