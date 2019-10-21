Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
10621 S. Kedvale
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kittrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Kittrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Kittrick Obituary
James J. Kittrick, age 86, devoted son of the late James and Sarah Kittrick; loving brother of the late Betty (the late Frank) Kurasz; cherished uncle of Russell (Shirley) Kurasz, Robert (Linda Koh) Kurasz and Lisa (Tony) Ha; dearest great-uncle of Denise (Michael) Carden, Ken Kurasz, Cindy Kurasz, Kile Ha and Sarah Ha; dear great-great-uncle of Madelyn and William Carden. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers 10:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 10621 S. Kedvale, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now