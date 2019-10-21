|
James J. Kittrick, age 86, devoted son of the late James and Sarah Kittrick; loving brother of the late Betty (the late Frank) Kurasz; cherished uncle of Russell (Shirley) Kurasz, Robert (Linda Koh) Kurasz and Lisa (Tony) Ha; dearest great-uncle of Denise (Michael) Carden, Ken Kurasz, Cindy Kurasz, Kile Ha and Sarah Ha; dear great-great-uncle of Madelyn and William Carden. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers 10:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 10621 S. Kedvale, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019