|
|
James J. Kowalczyk, beloved husband of Merry Beth nee Kraus. Proud and loving father of Michael, Matthew (Sara Clancy) and Daniel. Dear brother of Dan (Barb), Tom (Sue), Linda, Dave and the late Marty. Fond brother in law of Eric (Kathy) Kraus and the late Lisa (Doug) McCaskey. Cherished uncle of many. Memorial service Monday 11AM at Chicago Sinai Congregation, 15 W. Delaware Place, Chicago. Private family entombment will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Sinai Congregation, www.sinai.org or arcBARKS, www.arcbarks.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019