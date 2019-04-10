James J. Kuzel, 85 years, ArmyVeteran, at peace on April 8, 2019, Beloved son of the late Frank and Mary (nee Tarabus) Kuzel; survived by loving wife Mary Teresa (nee Foster) Kuzel and loving and devoted father of Teresa Ann Kuzel, Michael (Charlene) Kuzel, Dennis (Lisa) Kuzel and Margaret (Patrick) Carroll; proud grandfather of Robert (Jill) Hooten, Jennifer (Michael) Meyer, John (Kari) Hooten, Christopher, Jacob, Samuel and Hannah Kuzel, Desmond and Lila Kuzel, Thomas and James Carroll; cherished great grandfather of Owen, Lucas and Jackson Hooten, Emerson Meyer and Benjamin Glow; beloved brother of the late Frank (Laurie) Kuzel, Irv (Della) Kuzel and John Kuzel; dearest brother-in-law of Nancy Kuzel; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired teacher and Assistant Principal with the Chicago Board of Education. Advocate for vocational education. Earned the rank of Eagle Scout and served admirably in US Army. Life-long Ohio State football and Montreal Canadiens hockey fan. Jim always encouraged his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to learn to read saying "If you can read, you can do anything." In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Reading is Fundamental Charity (rig.org). Visitation Sunday 12 Noon to 6:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Louis de Montfort Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary