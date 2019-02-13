Home

Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
James J. Lamping Sr.


James J. Lamping Sr. Obituary
age 50. Beloved father of James J., Jr, Brendon, Aidan, Sean and Tristan. Loving son of David and Patricia nee Duddy. Fond brother of Suzanne Schnaitman and Michael (Shirley). 25 year employee Department of Transportation, City of Chicago. Funeral Prayer Service Saturday, February 16, 10:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Jane de Chantal Church Mass 11:00 a.m.. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to . Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019
