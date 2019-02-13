|
|
age 50. Beloved father of James J., Jr, Brendon, Aidan, Sean and Tristan. Loving son of David and Patricia nee Duddy. Fond brother of Suzanne Schnaitman and Michael (Shirley). 25 year employee Department of Transportation, City of Chicago. Funeral Prayer Service Saturday, February 16, 10:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Jane de Chantal Church Mass 11:00 a.m.. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to . Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019