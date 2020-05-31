James J. Maloney
James J. Maloney, Sr., age 90 of Wilmette. Beloved husband of the late Audre nee McCarthy and the late Peggy nee Hannah; loving father of Patti Maloney, Jim (Bridie) Maloney, Kevin (Kate) Maloney and the late Peggy (Dan) Coha; proud grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 4; dear brother of the late John (Ann) Maloney. Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, 1852 W. 22nd Place Chicago, IL 60608. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Dear beloved Maloney family,
Don Blair and family send our love, prayers and deepest sympathies. God Bless you all.
Margie McNulty
Friend
