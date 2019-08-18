|
James J. McDonough, Leader of Chicago's Most Ambitious Public Works Projects, Dies at 85
James J. ("Jim") McDonough, a builder and philanthropist whose leadership in both the public and private sectors played a transformative role in almost every major public works project in the Chicago area over the past half-century, passed away on August 11th after a long illness. He was 85.
A lifelong Chicagoan and graduate of the city's St. Ignatius High School, McDonough earned his degree in business from John Carroll University, where he was a member of the school's ROTC. After college, McDonough served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant and an Area Transportation Officer in Korea.
McDonough spent most of his life actively involved in Chicago's civic and political landscape; he took tremendous pride in the fact that his uncle introduced a fellow Chicagoan, Richard J. Daley, to local politics. Upon his return from military service in 1957, McDonough took the first of many positions with the City of Chicago, joining the Department of Streets and Sanitation in a supervisory role and eventually advancing to the positions of Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner. He was also the Chief Administrator of the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge and later served as Chairman of both the Chicago Transit Authority and the American Public Transit Association.
In 1974, McDonough became President and CEO of Murphy Engineering, which later became McDonough Associates, Inc., a full-service engineering and architectural consulting firm which he led for almost four decades. Though the company had clients around the globe, its work on a myriad of significant projects closer to home cemented the firm's – and McDonough's – legacy as incomparable public works partners.
Dating back to 1966, McDonough and his company spearheaded over 1,800 projects in the city and throughout the state of Illinois. He was involved in upgrading the city's water system, the modernization of both O'Hare and Midway airports, the reconstruction of Wacker Drive and McCormick Place, and the development of Millennium Park. The firm played a lead role in building or rebuilding countless miles of expressways and pioneered the Illinois Tollway's conversion to open, drive-through tolling.
McDonough also played a vital role in Chicago's recovery from one of its most unusual and costly disasters. When the "Chicago Flood" of 1992 filled the Loop's basements and pedway with 250 million gallons of water from the Chicago River, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley called upon McDonough to organize and lead the emergency engineering task force to address and remediate the situation.
Throughout his entire career, McDonough was a prominent member of American Public Works Association, serving as the Chicago Metro Chapter's President and taking a role on its national Board of Directors before his election as President of the organization in 1979. Beyond the countless building projects that impacted millions of workers, commuters, citizens, and visitors, McDonough also contributed to his community as a prolific philanthropist, donating substantial sums to a wide range of charitable and educational institutions through the foundation he established with his wife, Jacque.
The James J. & Jacqualine A. McDonough Foundation provided generous financial support for McDonough's alma mater, John Carroll University, and in 1990, the school awarded him the University's Alumni Medal in recognition of his distinguished service to his profession, exemplary family and personal life, contributions to his community, and service to the University. The McDonoughs' foundation also helped to fund capital improvements and build a chapel for Chicago's Saint Xavier University, where he was a life trustee.
McDonough's civic and community involvement was enthusiastic and diverse. He served as a member and chairman of several boards, including the Mercy Foundation, the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Big Shoulders Fund, the United Way/Crusade of Mercy, and the J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.
A proud South Sider and avid golfer, he was president of Ridge Country Club, and McDonough's longtime involvement with the Boy Scouts of America included a term as president of its Chicago Area Council and his receipt of the Scouts' highest international award, the "Silver Beaver," in 1974. A wonderful, loyal, and giving friend, McDonough also prized his Irish heritage, serving as president of the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago and making several trips to the Emerald Isle over the years.
Devoted to and beloved by his family, McDonough is survived by his wife, Jacque, his son, Jim (Jennifer) McDonough, his daughter Maureen (Dan) Curley, and his four grandchildren, MaryKate, Jack, Tim, and Quinn. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at McDonough Chapel, St. Xavier University, 3700 W. 103rd Street, Chicago. Visitation from 1-4 p.m., Mass begins at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, direct donations to the www.alz.org/illinois.
