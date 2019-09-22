|
|
James J. McIntyre, age 87. Beloved husband for 62 wonderful years to Mary, nee Mullen. Adored father of Patricia (John) Tokarz, Geralyn (Kerry) Lavelle, and Maribeth (Scott) Kane. Loving grandfather of Mike (Lisa), Matt (Sara), Kelly (Wesley), Kristy, Emily, Jim, Katie, Lauren, Kyle, Ken, and Lisa. Great-grandfather of Charlotte and Olivia. Dear brother of Robert McIntyre and Dolores (Ray) Greabe. Fond uncle of many, brother-in-law, and friend. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Tuesday, September 24, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in James' name may be made to Misericordia Home of Mercy. Visitation Monday, September 23, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019