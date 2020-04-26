|
James J. McNamara of LaGrange Park. Loving son of the late Bernice and Sylvester McNamara. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann McNamara. Brother of the late Thomas, Robert and Mary McNamara. Father to Martin (Karen), Kevin (Nancy), John (Laura) and Chris (Margaret). Grandfather to 11 cherished grandchildren. Decades-long member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, LaGrange. Attorney with the American Medical Association before a long private practice. He loved language and laughter. Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020