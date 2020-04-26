Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for James McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. McNamara Obituary
James J. McNamara of LaGrange Park. Loving son of the late Bernice and Sylvester McNamara. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann McNamara. Brother of the late Thomas, Robert and Mary McNamara. Father to Martin (Karen), Kevin (Nancy), John (Laura) and Chris (Margaret). Grandfather to 11 cherished grandchildren. Decades-long member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, LaGrange. Attorney with the American Medical Association before a long private practice. He loved language and laughter. Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -