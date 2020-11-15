1/2
James J. McNicholas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. McNicholas, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Joann and the late Josephine. Loving father of Karen Ziemann and James P. (Jami) McNicholas. Cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 3. Devoted brother of the late Catherine F. (late Thomas "Turk") Corcoran, Anna (late Pat) Smith, and Mary McNicholas. Fond uncle of many. Dearest father by love to Nicole and Philip Hopman, whom he loved like a son. Funeral services will be private. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home in Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved