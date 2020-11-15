James J. McNicholas, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Joann and the late Josephine. Loving father of Karen Ziemann and James P. (Jami) McNicholas. Cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 3. Devoted brother of the late Catherine F. (late Thomas "Turk") Corcoran, Anna (late Pat) Smith, and Mary McNicholas. Fond uncle of many. Dearest father by love to Nicole and Philip Hopman, whom he loved like a son. Funeral services will be private. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home in Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.