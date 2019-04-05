James J. O'Connor of Evergreen Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his six children; beloved husband of late Joan nee O'Rourke; loving father of Ann, Siobhan (Bill) Hartsell, Susan (Russ) Chadwick, Kathy (Pete) Badovinac, Jim, Ed (Maryann) O'Connor; proud Superhero Papa of Caitlin (Joe), Meghan (Kurtis), Alyssa (Alec) and Brendan Hartsell, Connor and Bridget Chadwick, Sam and Jack Badovinac, Joey and Ryan O'Connor and the late Peter, Max and Jacqueline Badovinac; and great grandfather of Ned; cherished son of the late James and the late Josephine O'Connor, nee Dore; dear brother of Maureen (late Jack) O'Shea. and brother-in-law of Dick (Pat) O'Rourke, Patricia O'Rourke, Tom (Barb) O'Rourke, Jim (Maureen) O'Rourke and the late Terry (Dorothy) O'Rourke, Jack (late Nora) O'Rourke and Fr Bernard O'Rourke; fond uncle of many. Jim was a big White Sox fan and a good day for him was when the White Sox won and the Cubs lost. Jim's family asks that when you remember him, you toast Jim with an ice cold Budweiser. Visitation is on Sunday, April 7, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 9343 S. Francisco, Evergreen Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may gratefully be made in his name to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 or the Lupus Society of Illinois , 411 S Wells St #710, Chicago, IL 60707. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary