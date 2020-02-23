|
|
James "Jay" O'Reilly. Age 62. Beloved husband for 31 years to Sandy O'Reilly. Loving father of Hillary (Adam) Fitzgerald and Hanna O'Reilly. Dear son of the late Joseph and Marie Barra O'Reilly. Loving brother of Patrice (late Mike) Benschneider and Timothy (Lisa) O'Reilly. Fond brother-in-law of Kenneth (Linda) Gerdes, Nora Nolan, Timothy (Peg) Gerdes, Jeffrey (Lora) Gerdes, Thomas Gerdes, Gary (Josh Atterberry) Gerdes, Matt Gerdes, Sharon Gerdes and Mark (Kelly) Gerdes. Loving uncle, cousin, friend, neighbor and co-worker to many. Funeral Tuesday 10:30 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Stephen Church. Mass 11:15 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-9 P.M. 40 year member of Pipefitter's Local #597; 40 year dedicated employee of Meccon Industries. Assistant Head Usher at St. Stephen Church. Jay was an avid and devout Chicago sports fan. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020