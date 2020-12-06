James Joab Stout died on the morning of November 27, 2020 – the day that would have been his parents' 100th wedding anniversary. Born on November 29, 1924, he was just two days from turning 96 years of age. He was born in Chatham, Illinois to Katherine Bellinger Edwards Stout and Frank Lewis Stout and grew up on a farm that was established by the Stout family in 1836 with two siblings; Paul C. Stout and Jean Stout. He graduated from the University of Illinois, and served in the Army Air Corps in Guam in World War II. In September 2018, his war service was honored at Wrigley Field, home of his beloved Chicago Cubs, with many of his family members in attendance. Jim was a successful manufacturer's representative in the Chicago area, and founded J.J. Stout, Inc. in 1979 which continues to thrive under the leadership of several of his stepchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Welter, former wife, Ruth Rommel and cherished family caregiver, Nettie Mae Young. He is survived by his sister Jean Chase of Chatham, Illinois; three children: Janet McIntyre and Katherine McSoley of Indianapolis, Indiana and Stephen Stout of Southport, Connecticut; six stepchildren: Patricia Morrell, Arthur Krug, Kimberlee Haynie, Robyn Steger, Lisa Ryan and William Krug; 26 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, www.wgaesf.org
, in support of full college tuition scholarships for caddies. For info. or to offer condolences, visit: www.ryan-parke.com
.