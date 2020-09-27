1/1
James J. Vlazny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Vlazny, age 91, of Chicago. Beloved son of the late May and Anthony Vlazny. Loving brother of Elizabeth (the late James) Shapkauski, the late Francis (Dorothy) Vlazny, and the late Catherine (the late John) Deger. Beloved uncle of Stephen Vlazny, Jeanne (Jeff) Schnelbach, Kenneth (Mary Jo) Vlazny, Rita (Dale) Falk, Mary Susan Shanahan, Kevin (Roberta) Shanahan, Margaret (James) Coduti, Anne (Herb) Steininger, Michael (Amy) Shanahan, Brian Shanahan, John (Tracie) Shapkauski, Janet (John) Dugan, and James (Christine) Shapkauski. Cousin and friend of many. Proud Army Veteran. Visitation held Wednesday, September 30th, 9AM to 11:30AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass held privately at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visitwww.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved