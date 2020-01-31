Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:45 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Hts, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Walsh Obituary
James J. Walsh, 83, formerly of Arlington Hts. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Squire) Walsh and the late Joan (nee Mandle) Walsh; loving father of James (Karla) Walsh, Harold (Anna) Walsh, Peter (Cathy) Walsh, Lisa (Mike) Burns, Daniel (Kelly) Walsh and Sharon (Jon) Williams; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Katie), Jacob, Michael (Lauren), Ryan, James, Mary (Trey), Laura (Will), Kevin, Nick, Danny, Shayne, Michael, Fallon, Natalie, Hannah, Caroline and Katelyn; loved great grandfather of Maddox, Lewis, William and Magnolia; fond brother of Patricia (Michael) Purcell, late Robert (late Carol) Walsh, late Jerry (Maureen) Walsh and late Jack Walsh. Visitation Monday, from 3 PM until 8 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Prayers Tuesday 8:45 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home, before proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell Ave., Arlington Hts., Mass 9:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -