James J. Walsh, 83, formerly of Arlington Hts. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Squire) Walsh and the late Joan (nee Mandle) Walsh; loving father of James (Karla) Walsh, Harold (Anna) Walsh, Peter (Cathy) Walsh, Lisa (Mike) Burns, Daniel (Kelly) Walsh and Sharon (Jon) Williams; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Katie), Jacob, Michael (Lauren), Ryan, James, Mary (Trey), Laura (Will), Kevin, Nick, Danny, Shayne, Michael, Fallon, Natalie, Hannah, Caroline and Katelyn; loved great grandfather of Maddox, Lewis, William and Magnolia; fond brother of Patricia (Michael) Purcell, late Robert (late Carol) Walsh, late Jerry (Maureen) Walsh and late Jack Walsh. Visitation Monday, from 3 PM until 8 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Prayers Tuesday 8:45 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home, before proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell Ave., Arlington Hts., Mass 9:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020