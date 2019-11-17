|
Jim found serenity on November 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Chicago on December 13, 1934, to Evelyn and William Emmett Fogarty. He had a brother and sister, William (Bill) and Kathleen (Kay) Szymaniak. Jim leaves behind his beloved wife of the past 22 years, Arlene "Micki" Fogarty (nee Harstad), and the twelve children between their two families. The children of Jim and Myrna (nee Engel) include Anne (John Wall), Beth (Mario Bernardi), Jim (Julie), Margaret (Paul DeWoskin), Peter (Jennifer), and Gerard (Kelli). Micki's children include Tony Varco (Dawn), Julie Murray (Andrew), Peter Varco (Barbara), Christopher Varco (Nancy Mersch), Michael Varco, and Tiana Varco. Plus, thirty-one grandchildren and one great grandchild are blessed to call Jim their grandfather. Jim and Micki resided in both Ft. Myers, Florida and in Park Ridge and Des Plaines, Illinois. Jim was an avid golfer and played with family and friends at courses around the globe. Jim liked to travel, play cards and inspire people daily. Jim was a friend of Bill W and was grateful to lead an inspired and joyful life.Thank you to the many healthcare professionals for their care. Jim will be forever missed and always in our heart. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a . Jim loved nature. So, when you see the sun and the moon rise or set, lightning streak across the horizon, waves break along the shoreline, or a deer graze in the woods, know he is with us.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019