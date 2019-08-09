|
James Joseph Graham, 66, of Goreville Illinois passed away peacefully in his sleep at home August 5, 2019. Jim was born in Hickory Hills, Illinois to Dorothy and James Graham. After working for Trak Auto for many years, Jim retired to Goreville, Illinois. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Patricia Tomasek, and is survived by his beloved son, Joseph R Graham, sisters Margaret Fukuda, Dorothy Kluzek, Jacky Davies, and Mary Graham, as well as 4 nieces, 3 nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews. Jim was blessed to be able to spend many joyful hours over the years with friends, family and his beloved Shepherds (Brando, Chucky and Dusty). Visitation Saturday, August 10th from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Interment private. Donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation or German Shepherd Rescue, Inc. www.gsrescue1.org will be appreciated by the family. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019