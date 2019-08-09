Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Joseph Graham Obituary
James Joseph Graham, 66, of Goreville Illinois passed away peacefully in his sleep at home August 5, 2019. Jim was born in Hickory Hills, Illinois to Dorothy and James Graham. After working for Trak Auto for many years, Jim retired to Goreville, Illinois. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Patricia Tomasek, and is survived by his beloved son, Joseph R Graham, sisters Margaret Fukuda, Dorothy Kluzek, Jacky Davies, and Mary Graham, as well as 4 nieces, 3 nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews. Jim was blessed to be able to spend many joyful hours over the years with friends, family and his beloved Shepherds (Brando, Chucky and Dusty). Visitation Saturday, August 10th from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Interment private. Donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation or German Shepherd Rescue, Inc. www.gsrescue1.org will be appreciated by the family. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now