James Joseph Lawley formerly of Westchester, age 93. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy", nee Hennessy; loving father of Dr. William (Donna), Daniel (Christi), Thomas (Frances), Timothy (late Deborah), Suzanne (Eric) Diehl, Amy (Kevin) Hughes and the late Richard; proud grandfather of Deanna (Gregg), Dr. Richard (Helena), Samantha, Christopher, Erin (Brendan), Elizabeth (Nicholas), Patricia, James, Claire, Emma, Bridget, Katie, Matt, Sean, Kevin, Maggie, Danny, Colleen and Kelly; great-grandfather of Ellie, Will, Anna, Clara and Charlie; dear brother of Joan (late James) Dunne and the late Marilyn Lawley; fond uncle of many. Graduate of Fenwick High School Class of 1944 and Northwestern University. Lying-in-State Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020