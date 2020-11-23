James Joseph Martin was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 12, 1970 and passed away in Columbus on November 18, 2020. Jim was an active member of "On My Own" for 10 years and then a resident at Park West Court Facility. Jim loved life and embraced every moment. The staff at Park West encouraged that zest and found joy in his energy. He is preceded in death by his father John Michael Martin and step-father Ralph J. Kownacki. He is survived by his mother Raenita Kownacki, aunt Mary Jo Krohn and uncle Fred Krohn, step-aunt Marion Tuttle, brothers Chris (Angie) Martin and Michael Martin, cousins Julia (Brian) Cushing and Rick (Jen) Krohn, step-siblings Frank (Suzie) Kownacki, Paul Kownacki and Janet (Alan) Kownacki, nieces Margaret Martin and Cecilia Kownacki, nephews Zeke Martin and Christian Martin. Private services to be held at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. A Memorial Mass and burial to be held later in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in Jim Martin's memory to Columbus Center for Human Services-Park West Court Apartments, 600 Industrial Mile Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43228.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store