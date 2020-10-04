1/1
James Joseph McHale
Age 83, Chicago, passed suddenly on October 1, 2020. Loving husband to the late Bridget (O'Hara); proud father to James A. (Teri), Margaret (Peter) Erdelyi, and Edward (Dorothy); grandfather to Samantha, James, Michael and Caitlin; son of the late James and Catherine (Tunney) McHale; brother to the late Edward (Patricia), Cathleen "Kay" (Floyd "Mac") McGough; adored uncle to many. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. Bede Academy, Peru, Illinois. Visitation Monday, October 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, Park Ridge; Funeral, Tuesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Juliana, Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
OCT
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Juliana
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
