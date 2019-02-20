Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
James Joseph Murray Sr.90, of New Lenox, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home. Jim was born in Chicago to the late John and Grace (nee Williamson) Murray. Beloved husband of the late Marianne (nee O'Meara); loving father of Mary (the late Mike) McHugh, Therese Dyer, Maureen (Pat) Murphy, James J. Jr (Christine), Virginia (Dave) Krueger, Eileen (Terry) Glynn; cherished grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of five; dear brother of the late Joann (the late Roy) Anderson; brother-in-law of the late Bill (the late Helen) O'Meara and the late Bob (the late Bernie) O'Meara; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a retired Pipefitter, Local #597. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral service Friday, February 22, 2019 with prayers at 9:30am to St. Jude Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
