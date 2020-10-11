Jim O'Connor died on Sept. 27 in Edmonds, WA, with his wife of 50 years by his side. Jim was born Jan. 10, 1924 in Chicago, IL to parents James and Mary McDonough O'Connor. He leaves behind his wife, Rica, in-laws Craig Wieneke, Candice Wieneke Moore, cousins Marianne Nolan, O.P., Bob Nolan, Martha Olsen and Sue McDonough. Jim graduated from Carl Schurz H.S. and Northeastern IL U. earning a M.S. in Mathematics. He taught Math at Quigley minor Seminary and Gordon Tech H.S. in Chicago. He was a U.S. Army paratrooper and saw service in Germany during WW II. Condolences can be made to Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, 206-362-5200 or www.Evergreen-Washelli.com
.