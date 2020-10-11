1/1
James Joseph O'Connor
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim O'Connor died on Sept. 27 in Edmonds, WA, with his wife of 50 years by his side. Jim was born Jan. 10, 1924 in Chicago, IL to parents James and Mary McDonough O'Connor. He leaves behind his wife, Rica, in-laws Craig Wieneke, Candice Wieneke Moore, cousins Marianne Nolan, O.P., Bob Nolan, Martha Olsen and Sue McDonough. Jim graduated from Carl Schurz H.S. and Northeastern IL U. earning a M.S. in Mathematics. He taught Math at Quigley minor Seminary and Gordon Tech H.S. in Chicago. He was a U.S. Army paratrooper and saw service in Germany during WW II. Condolences can be made to Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, 206-362-5200 or www.Evergreen-Washelli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved